Cobnor Activities Centre Trust secures funding for Young Helms Programme, empowering local young people and adults on the water
Programme Highlights:
· Growth and Reach
o 2021: 15 participants from 2 schools
o 2022: 26 participants from 2 schools
o 2023: 80 participants from 3 organisations
o 2024: 199 participants from 2 schools and 9 organisations
· Positive Feedback
o 99% of participants want to return
o 88% report a positive impact on their mental health
About the Young Helms Programme:
· Provides hands-on sailing, skills training and confidence-building activities
· Each half-day session ends with a hot lunch to foster community and connection
Expanded Access:“This funding allows us to keep empowering young people through outdoor learning and adventure,” said Caroline Fisk, Education Development Manager. “The Young Helms programme not only teaches sailing skills but also instils resilience, teamwork and a sense of community—qualities that benefit participants for years to come.”
A Commitment to Inclusivity:The Young Helms programme is part of Cobnor’s commitment to inclusivity in outdoor education, aiming to build participants’ confidence, deepen their connection to nature and nurture a lifelong love for the outdoors.
“This is the only opportunity many of our young people have to be on the water,” said Hilary Freeborough from Together Our Community, a charity supporting young adults with disabilities. “They were so excited to return—their smiles say it all!”
About Cobnor Activities Centre TrustCobnor Activities Centre Trust is an independent charity based in Chichester Harbour, dedicated to educating and inspiring young people through quality outdoor and residential experiences that support mental health, well-being, teamwork and essential life skills.
Supporting Vulnerable PopulationsAll our programmes aimed at supporting the most vulnerable and disadvantaged members of our community rely on external funding. To support our efforts or learn more about our work, please visit cobnor.com