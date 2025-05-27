Cocking open garden for Midhurst Palliative Care

Renowned sculptor, Philip Jackson, and his wife, Jean, are kindly opening their beautiful garden at Casters Brook in Cocking to raise funds for Midhurst Macmillan Service.

The Midhurst Macmillan Service is now funded by an independent charity, Midhurst Palliative Care. Emma Harrison, Fundraising Manager, said: "We are working hard to raise local awareness of the new charity funding the Midhurst Macmillan Service. The generous offer from Jean and Philip Jackson to open their garden for us for the second year running and highlight the funding need at the heart of our community is most welcome and we are very grateful to them.”

The open garden event takes place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, June 14 at Casters Brook in Cocking, near Midhurst. The large garden includes roses in bloom and borders of colourful perennials with one of the South Downs’ unique chalk streams, pond and falls. The highlight is Philip's fantastical sculptures dotted through the grounds to marvel at and photograph. This year Philip is kindly offering tours of the sculptures too.

An array of delicious homemade cakes, savoury quiches and scones will be on sale with teas and coffees. There will also be stalls selling alpaca wool products and crafts, a plant sale generously supported by Rotherhill Nurseries and a delightful corn dolly making activity, which we are sure will appeal to children and adults alike!

A raffle on the day includes prizes of Cowdray Gold Cup final tickets, a family entry to the Cowdray Maize Maze and a signed book by Philip Jackson himself.

Children are welcome along with well-behaved dogs on short leads.

Tickets on the gate only priced at £5 per adults, children go free.

All proceeds of the event go to Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity funding the Midhurst Macmillan specialist palliative care service. Covering a wide area of West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey, the professionals of Midhurst Macmillan look after patients with cancer or a life-limiting illness. Funds raised will go towards the core costs of the service, which is seeing a large increase in patient referrals, and towards the specialist counselling service including training for staff dealing with the children of patients.

