Colgate Jumble Sale Supporting St Catherine's Hospice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Is this the only jumble sale left in Sussex?
The jumble sale is a dying institution, there are very few left. Colgate have been having them once or twice a year since time immemorial.
The next one is on Saturday October 26th. This jumble sale is in aid of a good local cause.
All proceeds will go to St. Catherine’s Hospice which is having challenging financial times. Doors open at 12:00 noon, but people start queuing from 10 :00.
This sale has a fantastic local reputation amongst bargain hunters. There will be a host of bargains- adult clothes, children’s clothes, bric a brac, toys, electricals and much much more. There is always some excellent designer gear some never used.
Come and support this excellent cause 12:00 noon, Colgate Memorial Hall, Saturday October 26th Admission £1