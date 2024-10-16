Colgate Jumble Sale Supporting St Catherine's Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The jumble sale is a dying institution, there are very few left. Colgate have been having them once or twice a year since time immemorial.

The next one is on Saturday October 26th. This jumble sale is in aid of a good local cause.

Lots of items to view

All proceeds will go to St. Catherine’s Hospice which is having challenging financial times. Doors open at 12:00 noon, but people start queuing from 10 :00.

This sale has a fantastic local reputation amongst bargain hunters. There will be a host of bargains- adult clothes, children’s clothes, bric a brac, toys, electricals and much much more. There is always some excellent designer gear some never used.

Come and support this excellent cause 12:00 noon, Colgate Memorial Hall, Saturday October 26th Admission £1