Colgate Jumble Sale Supporting St Catherine's Hospice

By Steve Garley
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2024, 03:10 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 15:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Is this the only jumble sale left in Sussex? Colgate have been having them once or twice a year since time immemorial. Come and support this excellent cause 12:00 noon, Colgate Memorial Hall, Saturday October 26th Admission £1

Is this the only jumble sale left in Sussex?

The jumble sale is a dying institution, there are very few left. Colgate have been having them once or twice a year since time immemorial.

The next one is on Saturday October 26th. This jumble sale is in aid of a good local cause.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lots of items to viewLots of items to view
Lots of items to view

All proceeds will go to St. Catherine’s Hospice which is having challenging financial times. Doors open at 12:00 noon, but people start queuing from 10 :00.

This sale has a fantastic local reputation amongst bargain hunters. There will be a host of bargains- adult clothes, children’s clothes, bric a brac, toys, electricals and much much more. There is always some excellent designer gear some never used.

Come and support this excellent cause 12:00 noon, Colgate Memorial Hall, Saturday October 26th Admission £1

Related topics:Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice