Collyer's Christmas concert 'wonderful'

St Mary’s Parish Church, on the Causeway in Horsham, and Rev’d. Sam Maginnis hosted the Collyer’s annual Christmas Concert this week. A congregation of over 200 enjoyed an evening of festive music and readings by students and staff.

The Jazz Ensemble were directed by Jacob Burgess and Calum Kincaid, the Piano was played by Alison Sutton, and the Sinfonia directed by Adam Barker. The Orchestra were conducted by Ben Dowsett, and Choir directed by Mark Bradbury. Christian Union readings were by Reuben Hartnell and Daniel Campos De Magalhaes, with sound recording by Dan Page. Collyer’s Linda MacLeman and Sara Luxford worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the event possible. Members of the RCU (Richard Collyer’s Student Union) collected for the ‘Doctors Without Borders’ and Horsham District Food Bank, as part of this Christmas’ RCU charity campaign.

Collyer’s Chair of Governors, Graham Lawrence said: “Huge thanks to Rev’d Sam Maginnis and all at St Mary’s for hosting us again this year. The Christmas concert is a tradition not to be missed for the Collyer’s community!”

Collyer’s Principal, Dan Lodge said: “The music and readings were wonderful. We are so lucky to have such talented young people at Collyer’s!”