Collyer's students play leading role at film festival

The sixth Horsham Film Festival dazzled audiences at the Everyman Cinema last week, bringing together a mix of local creativity, emerging talent, and industry professionals for a glamorous evening of film celebration and networking.

This year’s event once again saw Collyer’s College well-represented, both on screen and behind the scenes, with students and alumni showcasing their impressive work. The event was organised by Geoff Cockwill and Elodie Davies of Silvertip Films and invited entries across eight categories, including best documentary (both over and under 18), best drama, best comedy, and two 'your district' categories.

For the second year running, Collyer’s staff played a significant role on the judging panel, with Rebecca Moon, Head of Creative Digital Media Production, and Stuart Andrews, Head of Film Studies, helping to select the winners among a competitive field of entries from around the region.

Rebecca Moon was thrilled: “The Horsham Film Festival is such an exciting event for our community. It’s a fantastic platform for young filmmakers to share their stories and creativity. Seeing Collyer’s students and alumni shine on this stage makes me incredibly proud.”

Eva Holyfield, Ollie Wibrew, Neil Kendall, Jack Thorn and James Yandall at the Horsham Film Festival

One of the night’s highlights was the recognition of Collyer’s student Jake Thorn, whose post-apocalyptic short film Bed Rot was shortlisted for a prize in the Under 18 Drama category. The film also features a central performance by Collyer's Head of Drama, Neil Kendall.

Stuart Andrews emphasised the importance of these opportunities for students: “Events like this are invaluable for our young filmmakers. They not only get to see their work on the big screen but also to connect with other creative minds. It’s a real confidence boost and an amazing learning experience for all.”

The festival wasn’t just a showcase for current students; former Collyer’s students also returned to share their work in the over-18 categories. Among them was Amy King, whose natural history documentary Birds of the Urban Jungle captivated the judges with its stunning visuals and insightful commentary on wildlife in urban spaces.

The evening was a vibrant mix of film screenings, awards, and networking, with the Everyman Cinema providing a fittingly luxurious atmosphere. Attendees, including filmmakers, students, local business sponsors, and industry professionals, enjoyed a night filled with creativity and connections, setting the stage for future collaborations, and inspiring the next generation of talent.

Stuart Andrews added: “As the festival continues to grow, it’s clear that the Horsham Film Festival is cementing its place as a vital part of the local creative community. With so much talent on display, from current students to returning alumni, the future of film in Horsham is brighter than ever.”