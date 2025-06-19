Colourful plants set to boost church’s fundraising

A mid-Sussex village church’s fundraising is set to be boosted by a donation of plants from a nearby garden centre.

St John’s in Clayton stages its patronal celebration this weekend (21-22 June) with all proceeds going towards upkeep of the historic building.

“We were pleased to support St John the Baptist Church in nearby Clayton with a trolley of beautiful pot bedding plants from South Downs Nurseries, to help stock their popular annual plant stall.”, says garden centre director Benjamin Tate. ⁠

The plant sale takes place on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd June outside Clayton Village Hall, opposite the church on Underhill Lane.

Enzo Sanchez from South Downs Nurseries with David Jermyn from St John’s Church, Clayton.

With fine weather forecast, the event is set to be popular. ⁠Along the colourful selection of plants and friendly advice from resident horticultural experts on both days, there will be delicious refreshments, including homemade cakes. A special concert will be held in the church on Saturday evening featuring a local musician.⁠

“Last year’s event raised an impressive £1,750 - let’s help them beat that this year”, adds Benjamin.⁠