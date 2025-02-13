Come along to Crawley Signal Box Preservation Society open days

The Crawley Signal Box Preservation Society would like to invite visitors to one of its open days on the following dates between noon and 4pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*15th March 2025 *19th April 2025* 17th May 2025 *21st June 2025 *19th July 2025 *9th August 2025 *27th September 2025 *6th December 2025

Please note the box is closed during October and November. The Open Day on the 27th September 2025 is an opportunity to celebrate the bicentenary of the birth of the railway system as we know it, when the first journey took place from Stockton to Darlington on the opening of the S&D railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The box is located on the Brighton Road (postcode RH10 6AE) at the south end of Crawley High Street alongside the level crossing.

Interior of signal box

The signal box dates from around the 1870s and was closed by British Railways in 1986.

The Society took over in 1992 and after much hard work to restore the box, some of it unpleasant, we started opening it to the public.

Members of the Society will be on hand to explain the importance of the box in the signalling systems of the steam age and all are welcome to come and pull a lever.

Entry is free but donations are welcome.