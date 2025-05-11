Come along to Southwater Academies Summer Fair 2025

Are you looking for something fun and entertaining to do with your children this summer? Then why not come along to the Southwater Academies PTFA Summer Fair. Enjoy lots of exciting activities for all the family, interact with over 20 local businesses and enjoy creating special family memories whilst helping raise money for charity at the same time! Expect lots of fun, laughter and plenty of new activities with heaps of prizes to be won for everyone!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Southwater Infant and Junior Academies PTFA (Southwater Academies PTFA) is excited to announce they are bringing back their extremely popular Summer Fair community event on Saturday 5th July from 12-4pm. The Summer Fair kindly sponsored by Cubitt & West (Southwater), will be held across both schools, creating a lovely opportunity for the communities of both academies, and friends of Southwater and Horsham to come together and enjoy some summer fun. With the potential for over 2,000 attendees from our academy families alone, guests will participate in lots of energetic and vibrant summer activities with something for everyone to enjoy.

Children can experience the ever-popular Teddy Spin to Win (win a prize every time), have a go on our classic Hook a Duck game (win a prize every time), take a snap with Gordon - Southwater Junior Academy’s very own therapy dog and take part in making their very own Crazy Sand creation!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adults can treat themselves to some great shopping stalls, indulge in lots of delicious food options, enjoy a cocktail or Pimms and have a go on our fantastic stalls including our famous bottle tombola.

Southwater Academies Summer Fair 2025

All the family are set to enjoy our inflatables arena, Bungee Run, Beat the Goalie and Human Fruit Machine, plus there will be Face Painting, Bowling, Basketball and our showstopping Sweet and Gift Tombolas!

Will you be brave enough to enter Area 51? New for 2025, battle it out with your family and friends in our amazing inflatable Laser Tag Arena! This one is set to steal the show with pre-booking opening soon – be sure to check our socials for further details.

Also new for 2025 is our Grand Summer Prize Draw – which includes top cash prizes of £250, £100 and £50 plus 10 luxury gift hampers to be won worth £25 each! If that’s not exciting enough, we also have over 20 special stall prizes and vouchers to be won on some of our top attractions!

Top attractions include…

Area 51 Laser Tag

Bouncy Castle

33ft Obstacle Course

10ft Slide

Bungee Run

BBQ

Grand Summer Prize Draw

Teddy Spin to Win

Bowling

Café

Bottle Tombola

Beat the Goalie

Gift Tombola

Basketball

Human Fruit Machine

Sweet Tombola

Face Painting

Hook a Duck

Ice Cream Van

Hoopla

Splat the Rat

Photobooth with Gordon

Plus, lots more exciting attractions!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is invited, it’s not just open to academy families. Entry fees are £1 per adult, 50p per child and free entry for pre-schoolers. Set to be one of the biggest school fairs in Horsham this Summer, be sure to support this fun local event, especially at a time where additional fundraising is so essential for schools. The money raised at the event will go a long way to supporting our children’s education whilst promoting other local charities and businesses.

Event Details

Event: Southwater Academies PTFA Summer Fair

Date: Saturday 5th July 2025, 12-4pm

Venue: Southwater Junior Academy, Worthing Road, Southwater, Horsham, West Sussex, RH13 9JH

Socials

Instagram - SouthwaterAcademiesPTFA

Facebook Event – https://fb.me/e/34ndwQvXD

If you are interested in getting involved in the Southwater Academies PTFA Summer Fair then there’s still time! Please email [email protected] for all sponsorship, stall holders, performances and stall prize enquiries.