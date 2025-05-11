Come along to Southwater Academies Summer Fair 2025
The Southwater Infant and Junior Academies PTFA (Southwater Academies PTFA) is excited to announce they are bringing back their extremely popular Summer Fair community event on Saturday 5th July from 12-4pm. The Summer Fair kindly sponsored by Cubitt & West (Southwater), will be held across both schools, creating a lovely opportunity for the communities of both academies, and friends of Southwater and Horsham to come together and enjoy some summer fun. With the potential for over 2,000 attendees from our academy families alone, guests will participate in lots of energetic and vibrant summer activities with something for everyone to enjoy.
Children can experience the ever-popular Teddy Spin to Win (win a prize every time), have a go on our classic Hook a Duck game (win a prize every time), take a snap with Gordon - Southwater Junior Academy’s very own therapy dog and take part in making their very own Crazy Sand creation!
Adults can treat themselves to some great shopping stalls, indulge in lots of delicious food options, enjoy a cocktail or Pimms and have a go on our fantastic stalls including our famous bottle tombola.
All the family are set to enjoy our inflatables arena, Bungee Run, Beat the Goalie and Human Fruit Machine, plus there will be Face Painting, Bowling, Basketball and our showstopping Sweet and Gift Tombolas!
Will you be brave enough to enter Area 51? New for 2025, battle it out with your family and friends in our amazing inflatable Laser Tag Arena! This one is set to steal the show with pre-booking opening soon – be sure to check our socials for further details.
Also new for 2025 is our Grand Summer Prize Draw – which includes top cash prizes of £250, £100 and £50 plus 10 luxury gift hampers to be won worth £25 each! If that’s not exciting enough, we also have over 20 special stall prizes and vouchers to be won on some of our top attractions!
Top attractions include…
- Area 51 Laser Tag
- Bouncy Castle
- 33ft Obstacle Course
- 10ft Slide
- Bungee Run
- BBQ
- Grand Summer Prize Draw
- Teddy Spin to Win
- Bowling
- Café
- Bottle Tombola
- Beat the Goalie
- Gift Tombola
- Basketball
- Human Fruit Machine
- Sweet Tombola
- Face Painting
- Hook a Duck
- Ice Cream Van
- Hoopla
- Splat the Rat
- Photobooth with Gordon
Plus, lots more exciting attractions!
Everyone is invited, it’s not just open to academy families. Entry fees are £1 per adult, 50p per child and free entry for pre-schoolers. Set to be one of the biggest school fairs in Horsham this Summer, be sure to support this fun local event, especially at a time where additional fundraising is so essential for schools. The money raised at the event will go a long way to supporting our children’s education whilst promoting other local charities and businesses.
Event Details
Event: Southwater Academies PTFA Summer Fair
Date: Saturday 5th July 2025, 12-4pm
Venue: Southwater Junior Academy, Worthing Road, Southwater, Horsham, West Sussex, RH13 9JH
Socials
Instagram - SouthwaterAcademiesPTFA
Facebook Event – https://fb.me/e/34ndwQvXD
If you are interested in getting involved in the Southwater Academies PTFA Summer Fair then there’s still time! Please email [email protected] for all sponsorship, stall holders, performances and stall prize enquiries.