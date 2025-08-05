Come along to the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day at the Knepp Estate

A guided walk of the Knepp Estate

A celebration of the Sussex countryside at the world-renowned Knepp Estate.

Join CPRE Sussex for a celebration of the countryside at the Knepp Estate on Saturday, 6 September.

Take a walk around the home of Sussex rewilding, listen to expert talks and learn more about the work taking place to shape a greener future for Sussex.

There will be fun activities for the kids, including fire lighting and marshmallows, and community stalls.

Entrance is free with donations encouraged for events and a small charge for some children’s activities.

Book your place here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/countryside-day-2025-2