Come along to the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day at the Knepp Estate
A celebration of the Sussex countryside at the world-renowned Knepp Estate.
Join CPRE Sussex for a celebration of the countryside at the Knepp Estate on Saturday, 6 September.
Take a walk around the home of Sussex rewilding, listen to expert talks and learn more about the work taking place to shape a greener future for Sussex.
There will be fun activities for the kids, including fire lighting and marshmallows, and community stalls.
Entrance is free with donations encouraged for events and a small charge for some children’s activities.
Book your place here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/countryside-day-2025-2