Come and have a brew with the crew at Chichester Fire Station

Come along to a fire safety talk at Chichester Fire Station

Chichester Fire Station is inviting residents to visit for a cup of tea and a talk to get practical advice on how to keep their homes safe from fire.

Chichester White Watch Manager, Sam Isted, said: “Our team will be on hand to share simple, practical advice about smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, electric blankets and other standard household electrical appliances.

“So come and have a brew with the crew and find out how to make your home a safer place.”

Chichester fire station is located on the Northgate roundabout, the closest available parking is located at Northgate car park. The event is being held on Friday 10 October from 10am until mid-day.