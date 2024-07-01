Come and meet Save West of Ifield at County Mall this Saturday
The Save West of Ifield Committee will be at a stall on the ground floor in County Mall this coming Saturday (July 6) from 10.30am.
Come and have a chat with us to find out why we think that Homes England and Horsham District Council plans to build up to 3,000 new houses on land West of Ifield will be a disaster for Crawley and the local area.
