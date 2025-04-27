Come and meet the artists and makers along the Steyning Arts Art Trail 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

24th-26th May 31st May &1st June 11am - 4pm Come and meet our talented Artists and Makers showcasing their work in beautiful venues around Medieval Stayning. Many venues will be offering refreshments. A perfect opportunity to immerse yourselves in Art with a cuppa and a slice of cake or two. Meet the Artists and it's a great opportunity to purchase bespoke pieces at affordable prices. We look forward to welcoming you.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

24th-26th May

31st May-1st June

11am -4pm

Steyning Arts Art Trail 2025

Set over 2 weekends This years Trail is shaping up to be the best one yet. Set among the beautiful streets and buildings of Medeival Steyning and in Artists homes, Studios and shared venues. It really is a great day out.

This year we have the Student Artists from Steyning Grammer School and of Making It Out in the beautiful Barn they have renovated. We look forward to meeting you.