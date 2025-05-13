Come and meet the team at the Hastings Town Deal Open Day 2025

Hastings Town Deal Open Day – come and meet the Town Deal programme team and partners to find out how exciting plans across the town are progressing and shaping the future of regeneration in Hastings

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open day takes place on Saturday, 21 June in the town centre and will provide residents, businesses and visitors with updates on the £24.3m Town Deal regeneration programme currently taking place in Hastings.

You can expect to hear about completed projects up and running and operating successfully in the town, and progress updates from Troika Projects on the Hastings Castle and West Hill Café site – including the West Hill Lift, East Sussex County Council on the Hastings Public Realm and Green Connections plans and the East Sussex College Group with an update on the Ore Valley Campus Green Construction programme. We would also love to hear your views and feedback and the project leads will be on hand to answer questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town Deal programme team will also provide updates on other key sites in the town centre such as the Priory Street car park and there will be opportunities to ask the team questions and provide feedback.

Image shows text promoting the Hastings Town Deal Open Day

Cllr Julia Hilton, Leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “This is a great opportunity to meet face to face with the project leads, including Troika Projects who will be showcasing plans for our much-loved Hastings Castle and West Hill Café site and the Public Realm and Green Connections team to hear the latest on the plans and designs for the town centre.”

Graham Peters, Chair of the Town Deal Board, said: “I am delighted we can provide this opportunity for residents and local businesses to meet the programme team and share progress on these very exciting and transformative projects since last years’ open day.”

The exhibition will take place in the central atrium within the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on Saturday, 21 June between 10am and 4pm.

Updates will be posted on the Hastings Town Deal blog www.hastingstowndeal.co.uk and on Facebook and Instagram.