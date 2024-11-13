Come on down to Ardingly Christmas Fair on Saturday 7th December and kick off your festive season!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be fun for all the family with a Santa’s Grotto, face painting and a variety of stalls providing food, drinks, gifts, games and tombolas etc.

Christmas Trees will be for sale outside the Hall. The Fair will be followed by Christingle and Carols around the oak tree outside the Hall at 4.45pm where mulled wine and mince pies will be provided.

Entrance is free for everyone!