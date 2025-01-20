Coming full circle: grandson of founder trains at St Wilfrid’s, Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The grandson of one of the founders of St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne has been working there as part of his specialist training to become a medical consultant.

Kajtek Skowronski’s grandfather was Dennis Cullen, a well-known local Councillor and Mayor of Eastbourne. A keen supporter of local charities, Dennis was inspired by the start of the hospice movement and joined the steering committee to set up St Wilfrid’s in the 1970s.

Kajtek said: “I was only four when my grandfather died, but I’ve always known about the important part he played in St Wilfrid’s. He was heavily involved in fundraising and getting permissions for the hospice to secure its first property in Mill Gap Road.

Dennis had left school at 14 and worked his way up from bank clerk to manager of Barclays in Eastbourne. During this time, he was a Councillor at Eastbourne Borough Council and was involved in much of what was happening in the local area. Dennis died in the 1990s.

Kajtek holds up a book about the history of St Wilfrid’s that his grandfather features in

Kajtek, whose father is Polish, grew up in Hastings and is the first doctor in the family. “I chose to go into geriatric medicine and as part of my specialist training to become a consultant, I had the opportunity to do a placement at St Wilfrid's.

“Being there feels like I’ve helped my family come full circle in a way. It’s quite humbling to think that my grandfather had something to do with the hospice existing. I'm proud on his behalf that it's flourished and grown into something much bigger and more impressive than its humble beginnings when patients visited once a week for tea.”

Dr David Barclay, Medical Director at St Wilfrid’s, said: “I’ve had the privilege of working with Kajtek in different settings and I knew of his family background, so when this placement was a possibility, I felt we had to capture it. Dennis would have been so proud of Kajtek’s achievements and the fact that he had a chance to do some of his training in the hospice he helped create.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.