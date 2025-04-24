Commemoration service held for St Georges Day in Seaford

Wednesday, St Georges Day, a special service was held in Seaford by the Royal Society of St George.

The special service and celebration of bells held at St Leonards Church, Seaford brought the community together as their celebrated the story of St. George, England’s legendary national hero and also the opportunity to celebrate the bravery and courage of those in our local community and also across the country and the world right now, who are demonstrating bravery every day.