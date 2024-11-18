Commonwealth Service of Remembrance in Seaford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On a bright sunny Tuesday morning, a number of people gathered around the Cross of Sacrifice at Seaford Cemetery, on Tuesday following Remembrance Sunday.

A short service was led by Rev'd Derrick Lee-Philpot to commemorate the servicemen who are laid to rest here in Seaford, particularly those from the Great War, especially the West Indians, Canadians, Irish. In the presence of the Deputy Leiutenent of East Sussex Mr. David Allam, Deputy Mayor of Seaford Cllr. Maggie Wearmouth and other local dignitaries.

We welcomed a number of West Indians, who travelled down from London and a Canadian representation from the High Commission, London to join us for the service. Following the Service there was a chance to pay their respects at the various Commonwealth graves.

Thanks go to the Seaford Royal British Legion and the Royal Society of St. George, Seahaven Branch for sharing the cost of the buffet lunch that followed at the RBL club. There was also a raffle of a poppy cake which was supplied by Terry of 'Be Creative' and raised £114 for the Poppy Appeal.