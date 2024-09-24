Community benefits from major improvements to parade of shops in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local residents and business tenants at a parade of shops in Chichester are benefiting from a major improvement project which has just been completed by Chichester District Council.

The works have been carried out to The Ridgeway parade off Sherborne Road on the Parklands estate in Chichester.

The property, which is owned and leased out by Chichester District Council, needed significant improvements and so over the last couple of years a comprehensive range of works has been carried out by the council’s Buildings Services Team.

This included work to prevent water ingress on the top of the canopy, repairing the concrete, repairing and repainting the canopy itself and replacing the entrance doors, updating signage and installing environmentally-friendly bespoke lighting to the entire parade.

Over the last couple of years a comprehensive range of works has been carried out.

The entrance doors were funded using a contribution from tenants while lighting and signage were funded with money secured from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

“The works that have been carried out have really helped to revitalise The Ridgeway and we’re really pleased with the results,” says Councillor Adrian Moss, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Property and Council Leader for Chichester District Council.

“It was quite a complicated project, and it has taken a while to complete, but the teams involved have done an excellent job and we’ve received lots of positive feedback from both businesses and residents.

“In particular, the new lighting creates a more welcoming and pleasant experience for residents and business tenants. The Ridgeway is a key landmark in the Parklands area and the project has really helped to make this locally listed building pride of place again.”

Louise Cox of Oaklands Funeral Service, situated in The Ridgeway, says: “We are delighted that the council has managed to restore the original canopy. The additional night lighting has also made the area feel safer and more welcoming and we’d like to thank the council for their efforts in improving our community.”

Built in the 1950s, The Ridgeway currently features a mix of food, retail and beauty businesses. The building is also locally listed and is highlighted as being ‘a good example of a small post-war neighbourhood centre’ and is noted for its crescent-shape which provides a more ‘encompassing and inclusive sense of place’.