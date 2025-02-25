Community celebrates Hailsham Youth Service's 25-Year milestone

Residents and representatives from the local community attended Hailsham Youth Service's Silver Anniversary celebrations at the Station Youth Centre today [25 February] to meet youth workers and find out more about the Service's achievements during the past 25 years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event started with an introduction by the Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook, followed by a talk about various youth projects by Youth Service Manager Andy Joyes and Deputy Manager Joel Cottingham.

This was followed by the cutting of the 25th Anniversary cake, a buffet for guests, multimedia presentations and a Hailsham Youth Service photo booth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invited guests also included representatives from local schools, youth organisations and businesses, as well as town and district councillors.

Hailsham Youth Service 25th Anniversary celebrations

Hailsham Youth Service, funded and managed by Hailsham Town Council, was founded in February 2000 to provide young people in the local area with opportunities to develop social, physical and emotional and awareness.

The Service currently operates various club and activity sessions for young people, including those that are based at the Station Youth Centre (the Service's new base of operations, incorporating 'The Underground'), as well as Hellingly Youth Hub and Monday Youth Hub sessions on weekdays.

Additional services include 'On Track Hailsham' which caters for young people with special educational needs, Network@The Underground for 18-25s, gaming sessions at 'The Lounge', creative arts at 'Fusion' sessions and the 'Friday Night Project', which organises a varied line-up of free and low-cost recreational activities on Friday evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Service, which is delighted to be celebrating its Silver Anniversary, has had an impact on the lives of thousands of young people in Hailsham and the surrounding area and grown from one operational base into an expanded network of services which operate throughout the local community.

Youth Service Manager Andy Joyes, Mayor Paul Holbrook and Deputy Manager Joel Cottingham

Regardless of background, gender or culture, young people can expect a safe, supportive, fun and non-judgmental environment at all of the Service's centres and through its various activities and advisory services.

"Hailsham Youth Service aims to provide activities, which are both leisure and issue based, and meet the multitude of needs that the young people put forward us on a regular basis," said Town Mayor, Cllr Holbrook. "The 25th anniversary of the youth project marks two and a half decades of hard work and solid achievement of these aims."

"The development of the Town Council's youth projects since 2000 proves that there are ample opportunities for developing partnerships with other agencies to provide innovative work with individuals or groups of young people. The Silver Anniversary event was a good opportunity for people to see how successful the introduction of this youth facility and its continual expansion has been!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth Service Manager, Andy Joyes commented: "It has been a pleasure to lead and develop Hailsham Youth Service from the very beginning - and to work with such amazing youth workers. Everyone's positive attitude and obvious enjoyment in working with young people has ensured that the Service has gone from strength to strength since its launch."

"We have had great support from the Town Council, which has backed us all the way, and the various projects we have undertaken in partnership with other youth agencies have been particularly enjoyable too. We have had a considerable impact on our community by providing advice and support, community engagement, and working towards the empowerment of our local youth."

Mr Joyes added: "As we celebrate the 25th Anniversary milestone, I want to extent my gratitude to the young people, families, youth workers, Town Council officers and volunteers who all have a part to play in this incredible journey. I hope that young people will continue to enjoy everything Hailsham Youth Service has to offer in years to come."

For more information on the Hailsham youth Service, visit hailshamyouthservice.org or call 01323 841702.