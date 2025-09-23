Community celebrates new Heathfield Youth Hub

PEOPLE from the local community came together to celebrate the opening of the new Heathfield Youth Hub building.

The original 1950s building has been completely rebuilt following a multi-million-pound redevelopment project.

Work to build a new fully accessible, energy efficient, two-storey youth centre building started in May last year, with the project made possible thanks to a grant of £5million from the Government’s Youth Investment Fund.

A special launch evening for local young people, parents and carers, as well as local residents was hosted by Heathfield Youth Workers on Friday, 19 September to celebrate the opening of the new centre.

Cllr Anne Cross, Cllr Bob Bowdler and MP Nus Ghani celebrate the opening of the Heathfield Youth Hub with the local community

New facilities include a teaching kitchen and coffee bar, a sensory room, art room and a music room.

The newly built building also boasts a fitness suite, a sports hall, a youth zone with table tennis, pool and table football, and an outdoor sports court.

The Youth Hub was officially declared open by Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, following a special ribbon cutting ceremony.

Cllr Bob Bowdler, lead member for children and families at East Sussex County Council, who also attended the launch event, said: “I am absolutely delighted we are able to open the new Heathfield Youth Hub building today.

Cllr Bob Bowdler with the plaque marking the official opening of the Heathfield Youth Hub

“This Youth Hub is a much-loved community facility which helps provide local young people with opportunities to learn, socialise, and access support.

“This new building will mean we can offer a wider range of activities and support services for young people after school, in the evenings and at the weekends, helping to build confidence and develop positive interactions in a safe space away from home.”

Cllr Bowdler also paid tribute to the late Cllr Rupert Simmons who campaigned over many years to keep the youth hub open.

Cllr Bowdler continued: “We would not be here today without Cllr Simmons’ tireless work on behalf of the young people of Heathfield.”

The High Sheriff of East Sussex, Annie Brown, Cllr Anne Cross, the county councillor for Heathfield and Mayfield, and Heathfield & Waldron Parish Councillors also joined the celebrations.

Local young people worked with the architects on the new Youth Hub’s design, and they made decisions about the programme of activities offered to young people from the new space.

Tony Clark, 13, Youth Cabinet member and Youth Leader at the Hub, said: “This is an important day for every young person in the area and I’m grateful the money was raised. I’m really looking forward to spending time here.”

During the opening event, people were able to tour round the new building and take part in art, sport and gardening activities.

A range of youth groups now run from Heathfield Youth Hub every week, which young people can get involved with.

For more information about the hub and the sessions available visit www.escis.org.uk/family-information/heathfield-youth-hub/