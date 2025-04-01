Community Choice Award: A chance for you to recognise exceptional care in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust's annual Staff Awards, the Community Choice award offers a special opportunity for you – our patients, their friends and families to thank an individual or team at our Trust who has gone above and beyond in providing care and support.

Last year, our winners were Julie and Debbie from our Falls team. They were nominated by the daughter of one of our patients in recognition of the kindness, compassion and professionalism shown by them and the team at an incredibly vulnerable moment for her mother following a fall.

Our nominator Hannah said: “I cannot tell you what a relief it was for me to have the team see my mum as I know it’s not always easy to accept advice from your own family. I was able to relax knowing that the team saw mum.

“They were extremely professional and knowledgeable and gave my mum every confidence. When I saw the call for community choice award nominations, I knew I had to nominate them!”

Debbie and Julie, our 2024 Community Choice winners.

Following their win:

Julie said: “I was surprised and honoured to be nominated for last year’s Community Choice award and to win it was such a proud moment for myself and the team.

“I feel the Community Choice award is very special as it reflects the views of the patient and their family, I felt humbled to receive such lovely words from the patient and truly grateful for the time they had taken to nominate our team.

“It made me feel that what I do is so worthwhile and rewarding and makes a difference to our patient’s lives.”

Debbie said: “It felt amazing. Julie and I have worked in the trust and together for 25 years, so this was something quite special.

“Patients are always grateful for our care, but we are just doing our job. This was such a lovely surprise. I work in a lovely team so am blessed.”

Now is your chance to nominate

We are now welcoming nominations for our Community Choice award for 2025. This award celebrates individuals or teams who go out of their way to support others, treat others with dignity, respect and kindness and providing excellent care into the heart of the community.

To nominate one of our Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust staff members for this award, you can fill out a short form, detailing why you have chosen a staff member or team that deserves to be honoured. Whether it's a nurse, doctor, administrator, or any other staff member, this award is all about showing appreciation for those who make a difference.

Closing date: 23 June 2025