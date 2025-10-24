Community comes together for successful information day in polegate

The Polegate Community Information Day, held on Wednesday 22nd October at the Polegate Community Centre, was a great success — drawing in local residents eager to discover more about the services, support, and volunteering opportunities available in the area.

Organised by Polegate Town Council, the event brought together a fantastic mix of local organisations including Bernard Baron Care Home, Cuckmere Buses, Haine and Son, Trading Standards, Community Speedwatch, and local First Responders, among many others.

Visitors enjoyed friendly conversations and informative displays from groups such as the Polegate Rambling Club, WRAS Wildlife Rescue, East Sussex Vision Support, and the Association of Carers.

A highlight of the morning was the free electric blanket testing provided by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service — a popular service that saw 37 blankets tested, with 35% failing vital safety checks. Blankets over ten years old were automatically marked unsafe due to wear and tear risks that can lead to fires or electric shocks, helping residents stay safe as winter approaches.

Cllr Mayor D Dunbar with Cllr Deputy Mayor S Shing, Cllr M Cunningham, Cllr G Archer, Cllr J Keen

Cllr Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Polegate, praised the event, saying: “It’s wonderful to see so many local organisations coming together to support our community. This partnership event demonstrates the value of working together to provide practical assistance and important information to our community. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for offering electric blanket testing and safety guidance, a service that plays an essential role in preventing accidents and protecting our residents as we approach the winter months. I would also like to thank our High Sheriff, Annie Brown, for visiting us and spending time with those organisations.”

The day was described by organisers as a “wonderful opportunity to bring the community together”, and attendees praised the friendly atmosphere and helpful advice on offer.

Thank you to everyone who took part and made the day such a success!