Community comes together to raise over £20,000 for Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity

Saturday 6 September saw Victoria Park in Haywards Heath brimming with excitement for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity’s (DVLCC) annual sponsored walk, ‘Walk Together’. Families, supporters, and local businesses laced up their walking boots to raise vital funds to support children with cerebral palsy, chromosome abnormalities and rare genetic disorders.

Over 100 walkers enjoyed the 5k and 15k routes around Haywards Heath and Bolnore Village. Families supported by the charity, past and present, walked alongside supporters of all ages. One of the highlights was seeing some of the children joining the route using their walkers and wheelchairs - such powerful moments that reminded everyone taking part what they were walking for.

Glenys Creese, CEO of Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, said:

“It was so important to us to create an accessible route as part of the walk, so our families could be part of the day. We want to highlight the achievements of all the children we support, so having them walk alongside us on the day was a really special moment for us all.”

Town Mayor of Haywards Heath, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, opened the event, alongside Richard Taylor-Johnson who shared how the charity transformed his family’s life. The walk was supported by employees from local businesses including Carnegie Group, Kingsley Napley, Newman Thompson, Robert Walters Recruitment, Haywards Heath Town Council, Bespoke Law Services, and Teladoc Health - helping to raise money toward the fantastic final total. Volunteers from Lewes Rotary, Haywards Heath Rotary, and Central Sussex Rotary supported the event on the day – helping to bring a smile to everyone’s faces!

So far, the walk has raised over £20,000, with donations still coming in. Every penny raised will go toward helping DVLCC continue to provide life-changing support to children and their families, completely free of charge.

If you would like to support DVLCC and help children achieve life-changing milestones like taking their very first step, please visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/walktogether2025