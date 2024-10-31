Community crowdfunding keeps rare Saxon treasure in the Chichester District

Thanks to overwhelming community support, The Novium Museum in Chichester will now be the home to a rare piece of Saxon history, ensuring that this local treasure can remain in the Chichester District.

Following support through an Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund and a donation from the landowner, The Novium Museum has now raised the final £9,000 needed to acquire a unique Anglo-Saxon gold and garnet pyramidal sword mount through a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The community response was extraordinary, with 166 donations. The museum also received a generous offline donation exceeding the target — at the donor’s request, any surplus funds will contribute towards additional costs related to the conservation and display of the find.

Discovered in 2022 near Stopham in the Chichester District, the mount dates back to AD 600-700 and is only the second of its kind found in West Sussex. The first, which was acquired by The British Museum in 1981, was incomplete, making the Stopham mount a very rare and incredibly important discovery for the area.

“This has been a true community effort, and we are immensely grateful to everyone who supported our campaign to keep this rare treasure in the Chichester District.” says Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport, and Place at Chichester District Council.

“As our first crowdfunding campaign, the public response has been remarkable — not only in monetary donations, but also in terms of the kind messages we received and support from those who have shared our campaign. We extend a special thank you to our anonymous donor for their incredible generosity.

“Acquiring the Stopham mount into our collection will be an invaluable resource for our local residents, researchers, and school groups, helping us delve into Saxon history with new depth and understanding. It is so exciting to be able to keep this local treasure within the Chichester District and display it for the local and wider community to enjoy."

The Stopham mount, which measures 16.14 mm in height, was likely attached to a strap that would have helped secure a sword to its scabbard (or sheath). Each side of the mount is intricately decorated with an almost identical design of gold 'cells' that are set with plate and bar garnets and then mounted over waffle stamped gold foils. The number and complexity of the cells make a beautiful design and add to the historical value.

With the funds secured, plans will now be made to bring the mount to the museum. Once acquired, the piece will undergo conservation before it is displayed on The Novium Museum’s first-floor gallery in an area dedicated to Saxon history that is free of charge to visit.

To read more about the mount and updates on when it will be on display, visit: thenovium.org/stophammount