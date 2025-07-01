Community, culture, celebration: Chichester Gala hits new high

The festivities began at 11am, with Priory Park bustling with community organisations that make a real impact on local lives, and stalls offering some of the finest local produce. At the same time live entertainment launched into action—Stage A kicked off with high-energy Zumba from Fitjoy, while Stage B opened in uplifting harmony with the Get Vocal Choir.

As the day unfolded, visitors were invited on a global culinary journey—sampling delicious food and drinks from places like Syria and Thailand, alongside locally crafted beverages and sweet treats that kept spirits high throughout the festivities.

The Guildhall transformed into a charming vintage market, where stalls displayed everything from handmade jewellery and unique clothing to homemade preserves. In honour of Armed Forces Day, the British Army’s 12th Regiment Royal Artillery showcased one of their impressive Stormer Tracked Vehicles, brought in from Thorney Island for guests to explore up close.

Meanwhile, RepTylers wowed the crowd with their exotic companions—including a snake, a millipede, and two friendly meerkats—delighting animal lovers of all ages. The funfair lit up the park with classic crowd-pleasers like bumper cars and the teacup ride, ensuring plenty of unforgettable moments for families and children alike.

Entertainment continued to dazzle, from spellbinding stage magic to circus workshops led by the ever-charismatic Nick Cook, offering hands-on fun for budding performers.

As night fell, the energy shifted toward Stage A for an electrifying evening of live music. The lineup kept the crowd dancing with high-octane sets from Midnight Dynamite, soulful favourites from Sarah Collins and Friends, powerhouse vocals by Kojaks Revenge, and the unforgettable classics of Go Go Gadget Legs.

“The Gala was a great occasion in a great venue and demonstrated why Chichester is such a good place to live and work.

The contribution from the City Council staff was immense, all the way through from the planning stage to the day of the Gala. The good working relationship with Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) was much in evidence.

I was privileged to visit many of the stalls and was impressed by the number of volunteers that provide services to our community. We are lucky to have so many enthusiastic people that contribute to improving the area for residents and a reason why Chichester is such a good city.

We were fortunate to have a good number of sponsors of prizes and they made our raffle a success. The proceeds from the raffle go to this year’s ‘Mayor’s Charity’ which is The Young People’s Shop (YPS). The YPS is based in South Street and provides advice and counselling to young people aged between 11 and 25 years of age.

Particular highlights for me were the number of residents that came into Priory Park on a beautiful day and the standard of the performers on both stages. We have a lot of talent around Chichester! Obviously, I also enjoyed going up on the trapeze!

We will soon start planning next year’s Gala, please let the City Council know if you would like to get involved.” – The Mayor, Councillor Sean McHale.

The Chichester Gala 2025 proved to be a celebration of community spirit, creativity, and shared heritage. From morning until moonlight, Priory Park came alive with laughter, discovery, and heartfelt connection—showcasing the very best of what the city has to offer. As families departed under the glow of the evening sky, it was clear the Gala had once again delivered not just a day of fun, but a lasting sense of pride and togetherness for everyone who joined.

If you attended this years Gala, please provide your feedback on the event, so that we can make it better next year. https://forms.office.com/e/QXN3RDVb9S

If you are a stall holder, artist or community organisation you can register your interest in next year’s Chichester Gala here: https://forms.office.com/e/FYva6zanxS

Visit the Gala page on our website to find links to our social media accounts, so that you can stay up to date with next years event. https://chichestercity.gov.uk/gala/

