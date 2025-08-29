Community events help Midhurst residents access wellbeing support with local social prescribers

Midhurst residents who are registered with Riverbank Medical Centre are warmly invited to meet their local Social Prescriber at a drop-in event on Monday 1 September, where they can access tailored support to help improve their physical and emotional wellbeing.

Organised by Chichester District Council, this event is the first in a series of community ‘pop-ups’ taking place at GP practices across the north of the district. The Midhurst event will take place at the Riverbank Medical Centre on Dodsley Lane from 9am to 12pm. Attendees will be able to speak with a friendly member of the council’s Social Prescribing and Wellbeing teams who can offer support for a wide range of non-medical issues that may be affecting their health.

This includes help tackling loneliness and isolation, housing or financial concerns, digital inclusion, managing a caring role, or making positive lifestyle changes — such as stopping smoking, managing weight, or becoming more physically active.

This event marks the first in a series of ‘Meet your Social Prescriber’ pop-ups, with future events planned for Petworth Surgery on 10 September and Loxwood Medical Practice in October. Further details will be announced soon.

Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council, says: “These events offer a fantastic opportunity for people to connect with our brilliant Social Prescribers and Wellbeing advisors to explore the support available to help them overcome everyday challenges.

“Whether someone is worried about a housing or financial situation, the pressures of caring for a family member, managing a long-term health condition, or would like to be involved in more activities or form a better connection with the local community, we can help.

“Our ‘Meet your Social Prescriber’ events aim to engage with people in the heart of our communities, offering a relaxed space and complete confidentiality. This helps our residents access the service and means that are team are able to help even more people to take positive steps towards a happier healthier life in a variety of ways, including through signposting to local resources, services, or activities in the community.”

Further details about upcoming events will be published on the council’s social media channels, online What’s On diary of events: www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson, and included in its monthly email newsletter, initiatives: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts

People can find out more about the council’s Social Prescribing service and contact the team directly, by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/socialprescribing