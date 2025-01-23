Community First Responders receive donation from Polegate estate agent.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Polegate based estate agents Archer and Partners have donated over £500 to their local team of Community First Responders to enable them to install further lifesaving equipment for the Polegate Community.

The donation of £570 was raised through the estate agents community photocopying service. David Shelton from Archer and Partners said “It is an absolute pleasure to support the Community First Responders so they’re able to provide another defibrillator, which is vital to help saving lives”. Richard Bradford and Dan Dunbar visited their Polegate office to thank them for generosity and explain how their donation will be used.

Dan Dunbar who responds from Polegate said “We are extremely grateful to David and the team for this donation, which will be used towards a further defibrillator to be installed within the town to increase the coverage of public access defibrillators locally. Team Leader Richard Bradford added “the use of a defibrillator and commencing CPR prior to the emergency services arriving in a cardiac arrest can more than double the chance of survival. Anyone who would like free training in CPR and the use of a defibrillator can contact us at [email protected]