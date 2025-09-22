Community Food Hubs receive an additional year’s funding from West Sussex County Council

A successful scheme that has prevented over 106 tonnes of food from going to waste since April 2023 will continue into 2027, thanks to funding from West Sussex County Council.

In October 2022, the county council launched a six-month pilot project to encourage people to make use of surplus food. Thanks to its popularity and success the Community Food Hub programme was extended for a third year, running until April 2026. West Sussex County Council are pleased to announce that due to securing additional funding the scheme has been extended to run until the end of April 2027.

Run in partnership with Sussex-based food rescue charity UKHarvest, the Community Food Hubs redistribute surplus food from suppliers while educating residents on food waste prevention.

For a small voluntary donation of £5, residents in each district and borough across West Sussex can access a wide selection of surplus food once a month. No referrals are needed and all residents are welcome to visit the child-friendly hubs.

Community Food Hubs

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: "We are delighted to see the extension of the UKHarvest Community Food Hubs across West Sussex, providing even more residents with access to affordable food while reducing waste."

"These hubs not only help residents at a time when many people are facing cost-of-living pressures, but also play an important role in teaching communities how to make the most of the food they buy."

"Food waste continues to make up a staggering 40% of the average household’s general waste bin in West Sussex. Reducing this is an important part of supporting Our Council Plan’s theme of protecting the environment. Every time we throw food away, we’re also throwing away the energy, water, and resources used to produce it. "

In addition to surplus food, the hubs provide food waste prevention advice, recipe ideas and information stands on topics such as wellbeing, fire prevention, recycling and Citizens Advice services.

Simon Thresher, Head of Operations, Logistics and Compliance at UKHarvest, said:

"Our Community Food Hubs are a fantastic way for people to access surplus and affordable food. They are also welcoming spaces where people can connect, seek support, and access useful information through the range of supporting services that attend, offering free advice and guidance.

"By working closely with West Sussex County Council since 2022, we’ve been able to expand our Community Food Hubs across the county, reaching and supporting more people. The response so far has been excellent, and we’re excited to keep building on this momentum."

Community Food Hub Locations

District Location Venue Adur Southwick Southwick Community Centre, 24 Southwick Street, Southwick, BN4 4TE Arun Bognor Regis Bognor Youth and Community Centre, Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis, PO21 5JZ Chichester Petworth Sylvia Beaufoy Centre, Midhurst Road, Petworth, GU28 0ET Crawley Broadfield Broadfield Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Crawley, RH11 9BA Horsham Storrington Chanctonbury Leisure Centre, Spierbridge Road, Storrington, Pulborough, West Sussex, RH20 4PG Mid Sussex Haywards Heath Ascension Church 110 Vale Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 4JS Worthing Worthing The Charmandean Centre, Forest Road, Worthing, West Sussex, BN14 9HS

For a list of Community Food Hub dates, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/UKHarvest.

For more information on food rescue and advice on food waste prevention visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/FightAgainstFoodWaste