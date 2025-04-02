Community Fun Day at Downs Farm to take place on Thursday April 10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Safer Hastings Partnership, together with Active Hastings, Hastings Borough Council and Southern Housing are excited to invite Downs Farm residents to their Community Fun Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Downs Farm Community Fun Day takes place on Thursday 10 April, 11am to 2.30pm at the Downs Farm Community Centre. During the day there will be free hot food and drinks, free Easter Eggs* and a free children’s book* (*one per child while stock lasts, with thanks to the National Literacy Trust and Balfour Beatty).

The team from Sound Castle will be bringing music to the day with instruments for children to join in, and In2Play will be entertaining the children with crafts and games alongside the Active Hastings team. Residents will also have the opportunity to share their ideas on how funding for Downs Farm can be spent and meet people who can offer local information and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings Borough Council has received £473,837 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, this event will help gather insights from residents on how this money can be used, to benefit the area.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the Downs Farm residents to our Community Fun Day. Not only is it a chance for local people to come together and enjoy the entertainment and food, but it also gives residents the chance to share their thoughts on how the area can be improved.”

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

You do not need to book; however, a registration form will need to be completed on the door. For general queries, please contact Active Hastings on 01424 451051 or [email protected].