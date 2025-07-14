Community Grant Awards: Art Gallery North

Hailsham Town Council has provided funding of £500 to Art Gallery North, one of a number of recent grants given to local community groups and voluntary associations as part of the Council's 2025/26 Community Grants Scheme.

A total of £12,215.47 has been awarded to a wide range of non-profit organisations, aimed at enhancing facilities, activities, and projects that benefit the residents of Hailsham.

Such funds are intended to assist organisations that rely on public donations, fundraising, and volunteers to deliver valuable services to the community.​

"We are thrilled to have received this grant from the Town Council," said Art Gallery North managers Emma Donovan and Jenny West. "Thank you to the Mayor, councillors and grant selection committee for this award which will help Gallery North in a number of ways."

Art sessions at Gallery North, Hailsham

"As a not-for-profit organisation, we have been at the heart of Hailsham for over twenty years as both an art gallery and community outreach arts hub. We continue to work with local schools and community groups to encourage creativity, increase confidence and enhance well-being through the arts."

"We are a volunteer-run organisation and rely on funding to help us maintain the gallery building, run our art workshop programmes and to enable us to exhibit a range of art that is affordable to both the artist and consumer. This much-needed funding will help us to continue with these aims and specifically will ensure we can continue our Well-being Through Art workshops which start again in the autumn."

The Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Chris Bryant, commented: "The Town Council is pleased to award a grant of £500 to Gallery North. Supporting such organisations is essential to keeping Hailsham’s community vibrant and creative."

"This funding will help sustain important art programmes and the council remains committed to investing in projects and groups that make a real difference to residents' lives. We look forward to seeing the continued positive impact of Gallery North’s work in our town."

To find out more about Gallery North’s Workshop programmes and art exhibitions, please sign up to their mailing list: [email protected]. Alternatively, visit www.artgallerynorth.co.uk.