Community Grant Awards: Hailsham Active CIC

Hailsham Town Council has provided funding of £497 to Hailsham Active CIC, one of a number of recent grants given to local community groups and voluntary associations as part of the Council’s 2025/26 Community Grants Scheme.

A total of £12,215.47 has been awarded to a wide range of non-profit organisations, aimed at enhancing facilities, activities, and projects that benefit the residents of Hailsham. Such funds are intended to assist organisations that rely on public donations, fundraising, and volunteers to deliver valuable services to the community.

Hailsham Active is a community interest company which supports local sports clubs and non-profit organisations to develop sporting and physical activity for the benefit of people in Hailsham and the surrounding area. They also influence and develop sporting infrastructure, such as recreation ground pathways for walking, cycling and running, multi use games areas, sports pitches and pavilions.

Offering the 'Quick Win' funding scheme to local organisations, they submit funding bids free of charge, to help local sports clubs acquire funding of up to £20,000. Recent 'quick wins' include football goalposts, coaching and instructor fees, equipment, hall hire, and activity sessions for young people people with special educational needs.

Hailsham Active and Hailsham Stingers representatives (Bees Netball Club)

The grant money awarded to Hailsham Active will go towards the purchase of basic equipment and kit for the Hailsham Stinger (Bee Netball), a junior club for 7-11 year olds.

The Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook commented: "The Town Council is pleased to offer a grant to Hailsham Activce for the purchase of additional netball equipment for local young people. Hailsham has been in need of a junior netball club for some time now and I'm delighted that one was set up at the James West Community Centre recently. Club membership continues to grow and we're delighted to be able to assist the club by way of this small grant.

"Our grant scheme is the main way in which the Town Council provides funding and support to the voluntary sector. Most of the time, voluntary groups and charities survive on the generosity of donations from the public, fundraising and the willingness of volunteers to give up their time.

"Small grants such as these are a valuable addition to this mix and can make a considerable difference to them when planning and funding a worthwhile project."

A full list of recipients of the Community Grants Scheme can be found here.

Due to an under-spend in the 2025/26 grants budget, a second round of grant applications will commence later this year whereby the remaining £3,784 (with a starting budget of £16,000) will be shared among successful applicants. The new deadline for applications will be announced soon.