Community Grant Awards: Hailsham Old Pavilion Society

Hailsham Town Council has provided funding of £120 to the Hailsham Old Pavilion Society (H.O.P.S.), one of a number of recent grants given to local community groups and voluntary associations as part of the Council's 2025/26 Community Grants Scheme.

A total of £12,215.47 has been awarded to a wide range of non-profit organisations, aimed at enhancing facilities, activities, and projects that benefit the residents of Hailsham. Such funds are intended to assist organisations that rely on public donations, fundraising, and volunteers to deliver valuable services to the community.​

The Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Chris Bryant, commented: "The Town Council is pleased to award a grant of £120 to the Hailsham Old Pavilion Society. H.O.P.S. is a fantastic example of a charity that continues to make a meaningful impact on our town by supporting the Pavilion cinema and theatre."

"The dedication of its members behind the scenes plays a crucial role in maintaining the Pavilion as a vibrant centre for arts and entertainment in our community. It’s more than just a venue - it's a cherished part of Hailsham’s heritage and cultural identity, and the Town Council is proud to support the volunteers who help keep that legacy alive."

Hailsham Pavilion, George Street

H.O.P.S. was established in 1993 to raise funds to restore Hailsham Pavilion in George Street and has continued to be an active charity, raising funds to help pay for the upkeep and running of the building.

Since reopening in 2000, the Hailsham Pavilion has been a cinema and live arts centre, providing a varied programme of events for the benefit of the Hailsham community and the surrounding districts.

All H.O.P.S. committee members and volunteers give their time for free and always welcome new members. A single membership costs £10 per year and a joint membership is £15. This entitles the member to a 10% discount on films.

It is also possible to support H.O.P.S. and the Pavilion by attending the various fundraising events that the committee organises. These include quizzes, bingo, open mornings and a successful Santa's grotto - which this year has been supported by the grant from the Town Council.

To find out more, H.O.P.S. is holding an Open Morning at the Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday 16th August, from 10am-12 noon. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend.