Community hero inspires woman’s marathon for brain tumour cure

An East Sussex woman is running the TCS London Marathon inspired by her community spirited mother-in-law who died of a deadly brain tumour.

Sam Kendall, 37, of Mark Cross, will take part in the iconic 26.2mile race in aid of the charity Brain Tumour Research, a year after Jackie Arkwell, from Seaford, died of a glioblastoma in April 2024.

Jackie was a charity volunteer who worked with the local food bank. She was also the president of Rotary Martello Seaford and fulfilled many charitable duties during this time.

Shortly before Christmas 2023, grandmother-of-three, Jackie, was told she had just four months to live after episodes of forgetfulness led to the discovery of three tumours growing on her brain.

Jackie at Cliffe Bonfire Festival

Sam, chief operating officer of SalonIQ, whose partner, Jonathan, is Jackie’s son, said: “Jackie’s diagnosis came out of nowhere. A few months prior, she couldn’t remember meetings held on Zoom, and was unable to communicate clearly, she often forgot conversations and towards Christmas 2023 couldn’t grasp what was going on when people were talking to her. Sadly, following diagnosis she was too poorly to have any treatment. Until she was diagnosed with the disease, we knew nothing about brain tumours.”

Jackie spent seven years at the helm of Cliffe Bonfire Society as its first female pioneer chief, helping to organise its 40,000 people strong event which takes place in November.

Sam said: “I’m one of those people who like to fix things and didn’t know what I could do or how I could make things better for our family, so I turned to signing up to run a marathon. Jackie did so much for so many in need; it’s about time someone did something for her to spread her name.”

Sam has already raised more than £3,000 for the charity whose vision is to find a cure for all types of brain tumours.

Husband Shaughn, Jackie in the middle out volunteering

Adding: “Although Jackie never liked a fuss, she’d be proud that I’m out training five times a week to remember her. Supporting Brain Tumour Research has given the whole family something to focus on and I’m certainly looking forward to the event.”

Just under 13% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54% across all cancers, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

Carol Robertson, national events manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “It’s sad to hear Jackie’s story. Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age and there are more than 100 different types of brain tumour, making them notoriously difficult to find effective treatments for.

“We’re determined to change that but it’s only by working together we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, a cure. We’re really grateful for Sam’s support and will be there to cheer her across the finish line in April.”

Sam Kendall is running London Marathon for Brain Tumour Research

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Sam’s London Marathon challenge please visit: justgiving.com/page/samkendall