Community-led affordable housing is launched in Easebourne for local people

Eight new community-led affordable homes to let in Easebourne, where the average property price is £550,000, are being handed over to local people this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes, which are for people who live, have been brought up, or who work in the area and cannot afford to buy or rent locally, have been purchased by Midhurst Community Land Trust, with the support of Chichester District Council.

Chichester District Council provided grant funding towards the scheme from its Community Led Housing Fund and Section 106 affordable housing funding. The trust also received grant funding from the South Downs National Park Authority, The Boltini Trust and Friends of Midhurst Community Hospital. The remaining costs are being covered by a commercial loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes, which the Community Land Trust have bought on a new housing development, will be kept for local people; offer a rent that will be around 70% of the local open market rent; and as long as all goes well, the tenants will have use of the homes for life. The Community Land Trust has also fitted carpets and supplied all white goods in the homes, so that they are completely ready for the new tenants to move into.

The homes, which are for people who live, have been brought up, or who work in the area and cannot afford to buy or rent locally, have been purchased by Midhurst Community Land Trust, with the support of Chichester District Council.

Two of the homes are being allocated to NHS staff, after local health services have found it difficult to recruit due to high house prices in the area.

“I really am looking forward to moving in!” says Maxine, one of the new tenants. “I’ve lived in the area for many, many years and work just down the road at the local primary school — my daughter lives in Midhurst too. I’ve seen the flat now and they are absolutely amazing. I just can’t wait to move in now!”

Another new resident, Frances, adds: “I’ve grown up and lived locally since I was five years old, and it means everything to me to be able to live here. It’s a huge privilege and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join this new community. I thank everyone who has made it possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved,” says Adrian Moore, Chair of Midhurst CLT. “It is so difficult for local people who have grown up in the area or for local keyworkers to afford to stay here, due to high house prices.

"Schemes such as this one mean that people can stay in the area where they grew up, or work, rather than move away to another area where it may be more affordable to live.”

Midhurst Community Land Trust already manages two affordable homes in Midhurst, and another Community Land Trust in the district is in the process of building 12 new affordable homes in Westbourne.

“The Midhurst and Westbourne Community Land Trusts have demonstrated what can be achieved when the local community works with the council and other partners to deliver affordable housing. This is why we are so keen for other communities to come forward to work with us in other rural areas,” says Councillor Oona Hickson, Cabinet Member for Housing, Revenues and Benefits at Chichester District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Housing is a huge issue for the district. Around 2,000 households with a connection to the district — such as people who have been brought up here or who are a key worker in the district — are waiting for a home in our area. We want those who grow up here to have the option to stay here and important key workers to be able to afford to work here. These are important people who we rely on and want to keep close by.

“This is why schemes such as this are so important in our rural villages. As a council, we don’t own housing stock and instead work with local registered housing providers who manage and supply local affordable homes. In rural locations, local housing registered housing providers often find it difficult to take on homes in these locations due to the small number of homes involved.

"This is why Community Land Trusts are so important, because not only are the affordable homes managed by local people, but they are also protected for the use of local people.”

Community Land Trusts are set up and run by local people to develop and manage homes. They also manage other assets important to their local community which could be a local pub or shop that is at risk of closure or providing local workspaces or community facilities. The Community Land Trust acts as the long- term steward of these assets and in the case of housing, ensuring it remains affordable in perpetuity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Land Trusts provide affordable homes in local communities where the cost of housing is high and where it is difficult to bring forward new housing due to high land values. They play an important role in contributing to affordable housing delivery.

Any communities that are interested in setting up their own affordable housing project are encouraged to contact Chichester District Council's Housing Delivery Team for advice. There are many different ways for communities to set up their own housing project.

Examples of projects include community-owned rented housing; low-cost housing for sale; housing co-operatives; self-build schemes; co-ownership; and housing for older people. For more details, people can visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/communityledhousing