Community line officer makes tracks

The Southeast Communities Rail Partnership’s (SCRP’s) line officer for Marshlink, Sara Grisewood, is moving on, to the North Downs Line.

Sara said: "I am sad to be leaving the beautiful Marshlink Line. It has been a real pleasure to work with so many lovely people and communities along the line. There is so much potential here for many more projects and events; I am sure that my colleague Paul Bromley will do a wonderful job on the line. I am still working within SCRP and hope to travel on the line often."

Kevin Boorman, chair of the Marshlink community rail partnership, which works to connect communities with their local railway, said: "We've really appreciated all that Sara has achieved on Marshlink, developing new local partnerships and continuing to make its stations much more welcoming placews to be.

"We wish Sara well on the North Downs Line, and are pleased that her successor, Paul Bromley, is ready to take over. The Marshlink is a lovely line, and has some amazing communities along it."

More details on the work of the SCRP can be found at https://www.southeastcrp.org/