Community Project host 4th annual Free Shop

Umbrella Sussex invites the community to a festive regifting shop! This event is all about sharing the joy of giving and receiving, where everyone is welcome to bring items to share or simply come to browse and take home something new to them.

Umbrella Sussex are the Community Project behind Hastings Library of Things and Make and Mend.

Volunteer Librarian Kerry explains: "We run projects to bring people together and save cash, and our Free Shops are hard work but real community builders.

"We welcome all visitors, whether they have lots or nothing to give, and whether they take one thing or 10, it's the free and easy atmosphere we care about most."

Vistors can expect:

A chance to discover unique gifts and treasures from others in the community

Free hot drinks to warm you up while you explore

An opportunity to declutter and pass along items you no longer need

The Free Shop takes place Friday, November 29 from 12 noon to 2pm at the Community Info Hub, Town Hall, Hastings. The organisers ask that donations are limited to one bag per person, and all the things are of "giftable quality".

Full details are on their website- https://umbrellasussex.org.uk