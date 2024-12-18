Community Rail projects shortlisted for national industry awards

A series of schemes to connect communities to their railways have been shortlisted for prestigious national awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The projects range from train trips for adults with learning difficulties and artwork at stations to renovating station buildings for community use and encouraging sustainable travel.

They have been promoted by Southeast Communities Rail Partnership (SCRP) and station groups working with partners and volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four SCRP schemes shortlisted by its parent body Community Rail Network in its annual awards nominations are:

Southwick – community garden at the station

· Station visits and train trips on the 1066 Line (Hastings to Tonbridge) for adults with learning difficulties in partnership with the Aspens charity in Hastings in the Empowering Diverse Groups category.

· A Town Explores a Book celebration of the history of the construction of the railways paired with a wider project to explore the contents of ‘The Railway Children’ by E Nesbit at St Leonards Warrior Square station on the 1066 Line under Community Engagement.

· An onward travel map and leaflets to encourage passengers at Seaford station on the Sussex Downs Line (Seaford to Brighton) to choose active travel options including buses, walking and cycling in the Tourism and Leisure section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· The renovation of Battle station house on the 1066 Line for community use under Most Enhanced Railway Spaces.

Angmering station – chair of the Friends of Angmering Station Deidre Carolin

In addition, station partners and volunteers have been shortlisted for seven awards:

· QEII Silver Jubilee School at Horsham on the Arun Valley Line (Gatwick Airport to Bosham) for the ‘Art Gallery and beyond’ under Involving Children and Young People.

· Friends of Angmering Station on the Sussex Coast Line (Hove to Littlehampton) at Gold level for ‘It’s Your Station’ which assesses station projects for Community, Gardening, Art & Heritage, and Sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Friends of Bishopstone Station on the Sussex Downs Line for its History Weekend in the Small Projects Award and a Silver level nomination under ‘It’s Your Station’.

St Leonards – launch of ‘A Town Explores a Book’ for railway history

· Greening Arundel and the Green Team for ‘A Green Welcome to Arundel’ on the Arun Valley Line in the Influencing Positive Change & Sustainability category and a Silver level nomination under ‘It’s Your Station’.

· Friends of Southwick Station on the Sussex Coast Line at Bronze level for ‘It’s Your Station’.

Tim Barkley, chair of Southeast Communities Rail Partnership Community Interest Company, said: “We are pleased that our projects have been shortlisted by Community Rail Network and that our collaborative approach with our partners has been recognised. We have worked hard to connect communities to their railways and these schemes all highlight the valuable work we do in the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Chilton, director of communications and policy at Community Rail Network, added: “2025 is a very special year for community rail and the wider railway industry, and we’re delighted to see so many inspiring award entries showcasing amazing people, projects and initiatives from across our growing, grassroots movement.

Seaford – passengers consult onward travel map for sustainable journeys

“Huge congratulations to Southeast Communities Rail Partnership, all the station groups and volunteers for being shortlisted. We’re looking forward to joining them and our community rail colleagues and industry partners to celebrate their hard work, positivity and dedication at our awards evening.”

The winners will be announced at a high-profile awards ceremony in Newcastle on Thursday 13 March 2025.

Southeast Communities Rail Partnership is an accredited rail partnership with the Department for Transport and works to connect people, places and opportunities on railway lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southeast CRP works with five train operating companies across East and West Sussex as well as parts of Surrey, Kent, Berkshire and south-west London.

The partnership works with the train operators, Network Rail, local authorities, community representatives and dedicated volunteers at 130 stations on its 10 Community Rail lines. It also has specialist education officers who teach youngsters about rail safety, healthy and sustainable travel as well as taking people on ‘Try a Train’ trips.

More details about the work of Southeast CRP at www.southeastcrp.org