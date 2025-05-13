Community Rail volunteers provide more than £500,000 in social value

The Annual Review from Southeast Communities Rail Partnership (SCRP) estimates volunteers at railway stations have contributed more than 29,000 hours over the last year to support their local communities and help improve train travel. This is worth £572,000 in social value.

SCRP works to connect people, places and opportunities on railway lines. It raised £182,000 in grants to station partners and for projects in the year to 31 March 2025 plus a further £28,000 in donations. Its education team delivered in-person workshops, station visits and train trips to thousands of youngsters and other groups.

Tim Barkley, chair of Southeast Communities Rail Partnership Community Interest Company, said: “The Annual Review provides excellent examples of successful projects that SCRP was able to deliver in collaboration with community groups and partners. The interest in our education work continues to grow and the demand from schools is increasing.

“There is a greater emphasis now on the social value that we bring and there are some impressive numbers generated from our line officers and education officers.”

He added: “Our main focus this year is on the Railway 200 celebrations for railways past, present and future since the Stockton & Darlington Railway heralded the start of modern railways in 1825. We have held a number of events already and there are lots more activities planned on all our lines as well as our ‘blue plaque’ project to mark 200 people with links to the railways. We are also looking ahead and promoting the railway careers of the future.”

The full report is available to read and download at https://tinyurl.com/SCRP-Annual-Review-2024-25

SCRP is an accredited rail partnership with the Department for Transport and has 10 Community Rail lines working with five train operating companies across East and West Sussex as well as parts of Surrey, Kent, Berkshire and south-west London.

SCRP engages in partnership working with train operators, Network Rail, local authorities, community representatives and dedicated volunteers at 130 stations on its lines with 103 partners and 98 other organisations.

The 10 Community Rail lines are:

:: 1066 line (Hastings to Tonbridge)

:: Arun Valley line (Gatwick Airport to Bosham)

:: Hounslow to Richmond line

:: Marshlink line (Hastings to Ashford International)

:: North Downs line (Gatwick Airport to Reading)

:: Sussex Coast line (Hove to Littlehampton)

:: Sussex Downs line (Seaford to Brighton)

:: Tonbridge, Redhill & Reigate line

:: Uckfield & East Grinstead to Oxted line

:: Windsor to Reading line

