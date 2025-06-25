Community rallies to help Hastings legend leave a musical legacy

Faced with a terminal diagnosis, beloved Hastings musician Jim James set out to record one final album — and his community showed up in force. The Book of Gratitude was brought to life through an outpouring of support, capturing the heart and soul of a man whose songs have touched so many.

With help from producer and close friend Mike Willis, Jim recorded nine deeply personal tracks over just four studio sessions. The songs span decades of writing — rich with reflection, adventure, and an unmistakable spirit of grace. The project became more than just an album; it became a final conversation with the world.

Thanks to the generosity of friends, fans, and neighbours, a grassroots GoFundMe campaign raised the full amount needed to complete the album. The Book of Gratitude has now been mastered and is being pressed as quickly as possible so that physical copies can be placed in Jim’s hands in the coming days.

Jim James tracking Live at Mike’s

Jim remains available for short interviews — either in person or by phone — and a preview of the album can be shared on request.

This is not just a farewell. It’s a celebration of a life in music — and the community that stood behind it when it mattered most.