Community transport service to go electric

Wealden District Council’s Cabinet have agreed to allocate £465,000 to two community transport schemes in Wealden to transition from diesel to electric.

Cuckmere Buses and Wealdlink are essential for delivering inclusive mobility across Wealden, particularly in rural areas where public transport is limited and provide accessible and flexible transport options to connect residents who may face barriers using public transport.

The funding will come from the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), a charge collected by local authorities from developments in its area to deliver infrastructure needed.

£400,000 will be provided for three new electric buses and £65,000 for the electric vehicle infrastructure, such as charging points and depot upgrades.

Cuckmere Buses operates volunteer-run services across East Sussex, serving rural communities not reached by commercial operators. This includes routes connecting East Dean, Friston, Jevington and Eastbourne, and Waldron, Heathfield and Eastbourne. Their routes support access to shopping, healthcare, and leisure.

Wealdlink provides scheduled and door-to-door services across north Wealden, focusing on accessibility for older people, wheelchair users, and those living in isolated area - this includes routes connecting Crowborough, Rotherfield and Wadhurst and Crowborough and Heathfield. They are supported by local councils and rely on volunteers and charitable funding.

Councillor Ian Tysh, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party) and lead councillor for Planning and Environment, said, “Community transport plays a vital role in reducing isolation, supporting independent living and getting people out of cars. However, diesel buses pollute the air and heat the planet. By investing CIL money in electric buses, we're helping progress towards net zero and cleaner air and contributing to the maintenance of cohesive communities.”