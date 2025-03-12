Community Wardens celebrate 20 years of supporting communities in Chichester District

Chichester District Council’s Community Wardens are celebrating 20 years of supporting local residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Community Wardens started in 2005, initially as a two-year pilot programme, to help community development and serve as a link to key services such as the Police. The team work across Chichester, Tangmere and Oving, Selsey, and Bracklesham and The Witterings and are highly visible in their communities.

The team currently consists of Jon, Community Warden for Chichester East; Carol, Community Warden for Chichester South; Sue, Community Warden for Chichester West; Dawn, Community Warden for The Witterings and Bracklesham; Rich, Community Warden for Selsey; Jimmy, Community Warden for Tangmere and Oving, and Barry who has recently joined as Community Warden for Chichester city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past two decades, the wardens have played a key role in bringing their communities together, helping to deal with environmental issues; working with services to help reduce crime and anti-social behaviour; as well as offering a reassuring presence in their area.

The team currently consists of Jon, Community Warden for Chichester East; Carol, Community Warden for Chichester South; Sue, Community Warden for Chichester West; Dawn, Community Warden for The Witterings and Bracklesham; Rich, Community Warden for Selsey; Jimmy, Community Warden for Tangmere and Oving, and Barry who has recently joined as Community Warden for Chichester city centre.

During this time, the wardens have worked within their communities on a wide range of projects, from a nationally recognised junior wardens programme which was led by Sue and was recognised by the then Home Secretary, through to more recent projects such as the installation of key safes to support vulnerable people in Selsey, and a campaign that aims to help protect people from scams.

Due to the nature of their role, the wardens have helped residents on a wide range of issues and every day brings something different. The wardens, whose backgrounds range from working for the police and security focused jobs, through to retail, hospitality, and teaching, find that their previous work experience has helped them to deal with the various problems and issues they are asked to help with.

Carol, who has been a Community Warden for 19 years, says: “We always set out to do the best we can and help where possible. No matter what the issue is, it’s always very fulfilling when we can help a resident reach a solution or resolve an issue. Quite often though, we find people just want to talk with us and be heard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wardens never know what issues might come up, for example, Sue once had a call to help herd a flock of swans out of the road and back into their pond for safety. Meanwhile, Dawn had a call on her first day as Community Warden for Bracklesham and The Witterings, about a boat that had come untethered in the harbour.

Over the years, the nature of the role has changed. Dawn explains: “In the first few years, we found the common issues were things like graffiti and litter, but since Covid and the lockdowns, we’ve noticed that it’s shifted to be more community and neighbour issue focused, and directing residents to where they can receive support. We also spend a lot of time with elderly residents who may feel lonely, and we do our best to make sure they are supported.”

Jimmy agrees and highlights a recent example since joining the Community Wardens: “I was recently in Jubilee Hall in Oving for a session to meet with residents and introduce myself. I ended up speaking with one lady for a good hour or so, just listening to her concerns and understanding how I might be able to help. As she was leaving, she said “thank you so, so much for listening to me!”. And that’s what I think the role is all about, being that link with the community and hearing their concerns directly.”

The team face different challenges every day, however, last year was an unexpectedly tough time for the team, as Community Wardens Declan Moody and Drew Allardice sadly passed away. Declan and Drew had been with the wardens right from the start of the scheme. Both were huge characters who were loved and respected by everyone, and so it had a huge impact on both their colleagues and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing, says “We are so grateful and proud of the amazing work our Community Wardens do for our communities – as well as everything they have achieved over the past 20 years! Their work plays a vital role in the communities in which they work – from helping residents to access support, through to helping them feel safe and reassured in their communities. I would personally like to say a huge thank you to all of them for the difference that they make!”

To find out more about the Community Wardens, people can visit chichester.gov.uk/communitywardens If a resident or local business has a question, or issue they feel the Community Wardens may be able to help with, the Wardens can be contacted by emailing [email protected], or call 01243 534749.