Community workshop on heat pumps, in Eastbourne

Local co-operative Energise Sussex Coast (ESC) and the Eastbourne ECO Action Network are holding a free information event on heat pumps in Eastbourne next week. The event, 'Everything you need to know about heat pumps', will be taking place 7 – 9pm at the Willingdon Trees Community Centre (Holly Place, Eastbourne BN22 0UT) on Tuesday 28 January.

The event is aimed at people who would like to know more about heat pumps and whether they are right for their home. In addition to explaining the basics (including how to find a trusted installer) and debunking some of the myths about heat pumps, it will also be an opportunity to hear from a local resident who has installed one, learn some useful tips about how to lower their running costs and find out what funding is currently available for households who would like to have one installed.

Anyone wanting to attend is encouraged to book online for free at https://www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk/events or to text their name to the landline number 01424 390 062.

A poster for the event.

According to the UK Climate Change Committee, 'approximately 10% of existing homes in the UK will need to be heated by a heat pump, compared to only approximately 1% today', in order for the government to meet its climate change targets. However, to date, 'The UK has seen minimal uptake of heat pump technology compared with the rest of Europe, with annual heat pump installations per household reaching just 0.2% in 2021, approximately twenty times less than in the Netherlands.'

Residents in large swathes of Eastbourne will soon become eligible to apply for government grants totalling up to £30,000 to improve the energy efficiency of their homes and install low carbon heating, such as heat pumps.

In Sweden, Norway and Finland heat pumps are the dominant heating technology. But here in the UK they have been ‘the subject of hostile and misleading reporting across many mainstream media outlets’ (Carbon Brief).

Kate Meakin from Energise Sussex Coast said: 'According to the International Energy Agency heat pumps – which use electricity rather than gas to heat your home - are the “central technology in the global transition to secure and sustainable heating”. As such they are a key tool for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and avoiding dangerous climate change. Yet according to the Climate Change Committee, installation rates of heat pumps in residential buildings will need to increase by a factor of 10 from 2023 levels by 2028, to meet the Government’s aim of 600,000 per year by 2028. Join us at the Willingdon Trees Community Centre on Tuesday 28 January for a friendly, impartial and informative evening where you can find out more.'

Eastbourne resident David Everson with his heat pump.

Jill Shacklock from the Eastbourne ECO Action Network said: 'Heat pumps offer a sustainable and energy-efficient way to heat our homes and can save money in the long term. However, they may not be suitable for every home. That's why we're inviting Eastbourne residents to learn about heat pumps from experts at Energise Sussex Coast and ask their own questions. If you're considering a heat pump, join us to find out if it's the right choice for you. Already have one? Come along to get tips on using it even more efficiently.'

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eight community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.