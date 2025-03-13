Competition fierce at Felpham and Middleton Horticultural Society spring show

Felpham & Middleton Horticultural Society Spring Show held at Sr Mary's Centre in Felpham got off to a good start for the horticultural year with 37 exhibitors and 217 entries. It was encouraging to see an increase of 12 exhibitors and 90 more entries than last year and, indeed, since 'before Covid'. It was a real treat to walk into the hall to see all the vibrant spring colours.

In the flower classes, entries were up except for the daffodils but those staged were of very good quality as were other cut flowers. The potted plants were well represented, espcially the cacti and succulents. The trophy for the trug of four items grown or made by the exhibitor was won by Sandra Harris.

The Alan Twaites memorial trophy for most outstanding exhibit in daffodil classes was retained by Pauline Scrace and the Daffodil Society Medal by Don Faircloth. Sandra Harris won the Travers trophy for most points in the flower classes and the Patsy Foster Trophy for best orchid was presented to Faith Raven.

The most coveted cup - The Rossiter - for most outstanding horticultural exhibit was won by Margaret Howard. The Floral Art section saw fewer than usual exhibits but of good design. Linda Wilson was presented with the Ball trophy for her petite 'Arrangement in a Cup and Saucer'.

Margaret's winning Flowering Shrubs & Trees entry - a beautiful arrangement of variegated foliage

The photography section was highly competitive with diverse and intriguing images submitted in the four classes. The class 'It Made Me Smile' attracted muh attention and indeed did make visitors smile. The Photography cup went to a new exhibitor, John Docherty.

Cookery and Preserves attracted a healthy number of entries. There was an impressive number of lemon drizzle entries - who doesn't like a lemon drizzle cake? The muffins and cheese straws also drew a goodly number of entries. David Donovan retained the Salmon tankard for most points in the cookery and preserves classes. Entries in the fruit and vegetable classes were lower than usual with Margaret Howard winning the Thorndyke cup for most points.

The schedule was completed by the children's exhibits with three young people staging their exhibits which were a delight to see. We are endeavouring to encourage more entries in the children's classes as they are our gardeners of the future. Alfie won most points in the 7 years and unde class with Oliver a worthy second (only one point away). Jessica was our winner of the 8-14 year classes.

Points were very much spread across all entrants so total scores for 'most points in show' were very close which made for healthy competition. The Society's trophy was deservedly won by Margaret Howard.

Jessica's Small Posy of Flowers in an Unusual Container

Away from the competitions, with 135 visitors, the stall holders who provided plants, home-made cakes, raffle prizes, a treasure hunt and afternoon teas with home-made cakes had a very busy time.

The show ended with the presentation of trophies by our president, Ann Travers.

Our next show - the Summer Show - will be held in St Mary's Centre on Saturday, 26th July from 2pm to 4.30pm. All are welcome to exhibit. To request a schedule please contact Don Faircloth on 01243 587753 or email [email protected]. Schedules are also available from Bognor Library.