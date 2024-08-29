Concert at the Castle: a unique performance experience at Hastings Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of local Hastings artists will be hosting a unique and captivating performance event in the ruins of Hastings Castle, bringing the historic grounds to life with an innovative blend of opera, live music, improvisation and interactive lighting.

Led by performance artist Eleanor Westbrook, ‘Concert at the Castle’ is taking place on the evening of Friday 13th September, 2024. Aiming to not just unite a lively audience at the hallowed halls of the iconic venue of Hastings Castle, this event will also bring together the community in a collaborative effort to support local artists and performers in their craft.

The exciting range of performances include a rendition of Judith Weir’s mini-opera ‘King Harald’s Saga’, followed by live strings with local cellist Tara Franks and her duo Balladeste, local singers including Bev Lee Harling, new work by Iranian composer Davood Jafari, finishing with synths, samples and sound manipulation by Tullis Rennie, which will all expand and experiment with the piece. The entire performance will be augmented by innovative interactive lighting by artist Peter Hudson, to complement the drama of each show with dynamic lighting displays.

The event is further collaborating with local businesses, with the bar service, and a unique t-shirt available designed by local award-winning illustrator Benjamin Phillips.

Concert at the Castle

Sharing what people can expect from the event, Eleanor Westbrook said: "’Concert at the Castle’ aims to revive Hastings Castle as a significant cultural venue, celebrating its rich history with a fresh infusion of local creativity. It’s been a long time since any performance has happened in Hastings Castle, and I believe it should be a recognised location for that. We are a collective of local artists who want to fill its cracks with creativity and to lead to more ambitious performances on site in the future!

“I make performance work in my beautiful home of Hastings, and I’m dedicated to enriching the local arts scene; I want to be able to pay local artists and collaborators, offer some cheaper tickets to those who need them, and continue to contribute to the already buzzing arts culture here.”

Without funding for this artistic event, the collaborators are asking for support from the community to fairly pay the artists and technical team who are putting on the incredible show. If this show is a success, the aim is that it could lead to further support for future projects in Hastings.

The team have put together rewards for donations; joining forces with artist Benjamin Phillips, to give visitors the opportunity to receive a beautiful screen-printed t-shirt with an original ‘Concert in the Castle’ illustration to commemorate the event. A special date night reward provides two drinks from the The Crown bar and a run at the front of the audience, to not miss a moment of the memorable action.

Tickets available for £10-£20 on Billetto.

Doors open at 6:45, with music starting at 7:15.The event will be subject to postponement dependent on weather conditions.

Find out more about the event and donate to the crowdfunder here: Www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/concert-at-the-castle-sep24

Tickets can be purchased here - https://billetto.co.uk/e/concert-at-the-castle-tickets-1064766?utm_source=organiser&utm_medium=share&utm_campaign=manage_visit&utm_content=1