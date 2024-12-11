Congratulations to apprentice graduates across East Sussex

The achievements of apprentices from across East Sussex were celebrated at a special graduation ceremony last month.

The East Sussex Apprenticeship Graduation Ceremony, held on the evening of Thursday, November 21, recognised the commitment and hard work of East Sussex apprentices from across all industry sectors and of all ages and levels.

The evening also celebrated the contributions of local businesses and educators to the programme and underlined the importance of apprenticeships to the local economy.

Over 50 apprentices registered to graduate at the event held at the Winter Garden’s Floral Hall in Eastbourne, supported by their employers, apprenticeship training providers and family members.

Molly receiving her award from Cllr Penny di Cara

Councillor Bob Standley, lead member for education and inclusion, special educational needs and disability at East Sussex County Council said: “I was delighted to attend the Apprenticeship Graduation Ceremony recently and celebrate with those who participated in this year’s apprenticeship programme.

“I offer my congratulations to all the graduating apprentices as well as my thanks to the businesses and training providers who work so hard to make the East Sussex apprenticeship programme such a success.”

Graduation certificates were presented on the evening to attendees who completed their apprenticeships between 1 November 2023 and 1 November 2024.

During the ceremony, four special awards based on nominations received from employers, colleagues, apprenticeship providers, and apprentices were presented to celebrate the outstanding achievements of all those involved in the apprenticeship journey.

Niall receiving his award from Phil Golding, South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (SEAAN) Coordinator, SEAAN

Molly Parmar from Focus SB was awarded the Best Progression Award in recognition of her exceptional determination and efforts in achieving her apprenticeship through challenging times.

On winning her award Molly said: “I was surprised to find out that I had won the award. I thoroughly enjoyed my apprenticeship and I'm grateful for the support I received from my learning coach during a lot of challenging times in my personal life.

“I appreciate all the support work provides me too, it makes me want to keep improving every day. The event was lovely and it was nice for apprentices to have a proper celebration.”

This year’s Amazing Colleague/Apprenticeship Employer Award was awarded to Kayleigh Anderson, a practice manager in Adult Social Care East Sussex County Council, who said it was an unexpected honour to be nominated.

Belinda receiving her award from Claire Bridger, Commercial Manager NCFE

This award celebrates the contribution of employees who have either championed apprenticeship within their organisation or have offered exceptional support to apprentices.

Kayleigh said: “Having been an apprentice myself, I knew the value the apprenticeship had to offer. I was keen to support the people I manage to ensure they had a rich experience and got as much learning from the qualification as possible.

“Being able to have the opportunity to support staff to grow and develop is one of the most rewarding parts of my role.”

Nominated by employers, the Overall Contribution to the Business Award celebrates the outstanding contribution an East Sussex apprentice has made to their workplace during their apprenticeship.

Kayleigh receiving her award from Vanessa Potter. Executive Director SCTP

This year’s winner was Belinda Coetzee from East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust who was nominated by her manager.

Belinda said: “I have really loved the learning I accomplished on the apprenticeship and the opportunity to bring a career goal of mine to life. This would not have happened without the support of my manager and colleagues for which I am truly grateful.”

Those who tutor and train East Sussex apprentices are vital to the success of the apprenticeship programme.

Celebrating the tutor or trainer who has gone above and beyond to support an apprentice during their apprenticeship, this year’s Tutor/Trainer of the Year Award was won by Niall Coney from Capella.

On being presented with his award Niall, who was incredibly surprised and honoured to be nominated by his apprentice Lisa, said: “I am really proud of what Capella have done with our apprenticeship delivery, and I am privileged to be part of their team that can help deliver value and enjoyment to apprentices.

“Every day we are seeing apprentices on our improvement programmes delivering fantastic and enjoyable business improvements, and I am incredibly honoured to be part of those journeys. I am happy to work with such great apprentices and as long as I am helping them on that journey, that is what matters to me.”

Apprentice graduates, sponsors and speakers at the graduation ceremony

Councillor Penny di Cara, lead member for economy, and who presented the award for Best Progression, said: “It was an honour to present an award at the graduation ceremony and to acknowledge and celebrate the hard work and commitment of all our apprentices.

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to gain qualifications and training alongside valuable on-the-job experience. I encourage anyone who may be interested in an apprenticeship to get in touch to find out more.”

Anyone interested in becoming an apprentice can find out more by calling 0800 0150 400 or by visiting the government’s apprenticeship website at aprpenticeships.gov.uk

Employers can find out more about accessing apprenticeships and funding through the Transform Service at eastsussex.gov.uk/business/support/employment-skills-training/skills-east-sussex/transform.