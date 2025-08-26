Connectivity is growing in West Sussex’s fields

Growing Sussex is an exciting project to advance digital technology and data-driven decision making in food, wine and plant production. It’s part of a government-backed 5G Innovation Region and is helping growers adopt technologies like sensors and drones, while building the digital skills needed for the future.

The first partner site is now live, bringing wireless access to farms like Wicks Farm. Digital tools are already helping improve crop management of strawberries grown under glass.

Earlier this month, Cllr Garry Wall, Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, and Lee Parker, Interim Executive Director of Place Services, visited Wicks Farm with the West Sussex Growers' Association (WSGA), where they were shown around by David Moore, Director of Agriculture at Wicks Farm. The visit was part of an ongoing conversation about how local government can support one of the county’s most vital sectors.

2025 marks the centenary of the WSGA, whose 50+ members contribute £1bn to the local economy and employ over 10,000 people. The visit highlighted both the sector’s innovation and the challenges it faces, from energy and labour to planning and infrastructure.

Learn more about the Growing Sussex programme here: https://lnkd.in/eESRfVVb