Construction of new community-led affordable housing begins in Westbourne

Work has started on a ground-breaking project to deliver 12 new affordable homes for local people in Westbourne.

Construction of the new properties, which will consist of six one-bed homes; four two-bed homes; and two three-bed homes, began earlier this month in Mill Road, Westbourne, and was celebrated by project partners at an event to mark the milestone on Friday 18 October.

The project is led by a group of local residents who formed Westbourne CLT (Community Land Trust) five years ago, and is supported by Chichester District Council, Westbourne Parish Council, South Downs National Park Authority, and Homes England. Construction company, Ascia Construction Ltd, are carrying out the work, which is expected to be completed in October 2025.

Westbourne is the first CLT in the Chichester District to build their own homes, and once completed, their scheme will offer housing for local residents who can’t afford to buy or rent on the open market.

Frank Campbell, Chair of the Westbourne Community Land Trust, said: “This important project began six years ago and we are absolutely delighted to have reached this crucial milestone. This couldn’t have been achieved without the support and enthusiasm of our local community, as well as the dedication and backing of so many individuals and organisations. Our partners have always shown how fully committed they are to the principle of community-led housing as a great way to tackle a shortage of affordable accommodation that affects not only Westbourne, but many communities in the country.

“This project is a great example of how consultation with the community can deliver much-needed affordable housing that will be retained permanently for social rent, ensuring that these homes will be available for local people for many generations.”

Councillor Oona Hickson, Cabinet Member for Housing, Revenues and Benefits at Chichester District Council, said: “Providing affordable housing is vital to ensure that young people and families can continue living and working in the place where they grew up, and community-led schemes such as this one are an important tool to help meet this need.

“This is why the council has been so pleased to support Westbourne Community Land Trust. To help deliver this fantastic project, the council gave the Trust the land on which the new homes are being built, provided grant funding, and worked with the team to help them meet their goals.

“This project just shows what can be achieved when we all work together, and I’d like to take the opportunity to thank Westbourne CLT and all the individuals and organisations that have worked incredibly hard to progress the scheme to this stage. We know this work will help Westbourne continue to thrive and will make a lasting and long-term difference to local people.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Westbourne community-led housing scheme and Westbourne CLT, can visit: www.westbournecommunitytrust.org

Community Land Trusts are set up and run by ordinary people to develop and manage homes. They also manage other assets important to their local community which could be a local pub or shop that is at risk of closure or providing local workspaces or community facilities. The CLT acts as the long- term steward of these assets and in the case of housing, ensuring it remains affordable in perpetuity.

CLTs provide affordable homes in local communities where the cost of housing is high and where it is difficult to bring forward new housing due to high land values. They play an important role in contributing to affordable housing delivery.

Any communities that are interested in setting up their own affordable housing project are encouraged to contact Chichester District Council’s Housing Delivery Team for advice. There are many different ways for communities to set up their own housing project. Examples of projects include: community-owned rented housing; low-cost housing for sale; housing co-operatives; self-build schemes; co-ownership; and housing for older people. For more details, visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/communityledhousing