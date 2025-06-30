Continued success for James West Community Centre as upgrades boost popularity

Located in Brunel Drive in north Hailsham, the Centre has seen a notable rise in bookings, with a diverse range of individuals and organisations now using the venue regularly.

The Centre is now home to activities and groups such as Hailsham Table Tennis Club, Monday Youth Hub, Hailsham Netball Club, Hailsham Active, Hailsham Voices Pop Choir, Yoga with Dawn, PW Performers, Little Kickers Football and Baby Ballet, among others. Additionally, it serves as a meeting venue for DISC Dementia Support and the Hailsham Parkinson’s Society.

The Centre has recently benefited from a series of improvements, part of a planned enhancement programme aimed at making the venue even more user-friendly. Upgrades already completed include:

Installation of acoustic wall panels in both meeting rooms to improve sound quality

Drop-down projector screens for presentations and events

Additional seating in the lobby/foyer area

Reinstatement of timer-controlled lighting in the car park to save energy and reduce costs

Installation of a vending machine offering snacks and refreshments

Creation of netball and pickleball courts in the main hall

Further enhancements are also on the way, including new external signage and continued interior redecoration.

Tony Lee, Operations & Facilities Manager at Hailsham Town Council, said: "Since opening, this purpose-built facility has already begun to play a key role in enabling Hailsham to fulfil its potential as a vibrant and inclusive town."

"The James West Community Centre has made such a difference in terms of enabling different groups and organisations to work seamlessly in partnership with the community. We hope it continues to be a popular community hub for years to come."

He added: "From sports training and wellness workshops to fitness classes and even baby ballet, the Centre has attracted a strong membership base. There’s still plenty of room for new groups and clubs to make the most of the excellent facilities available."

The James West Community Centre comprises a spacious 18m x 11.7m hall capable of accommodating around 200 seated guests, two well-equipped meeting rooms, a modern kitchen, storerooms, changing rooms, toilets and a PA system.

The Centre is ideal for a wide range of uses, including social clubs, fitness classes, toddler groups, craft exhibitions, private functions, business meetings and community consultation events.

The main hall is also a popular venue for children's parties, with ample space for inflatable play equipment such as bouncy castles.

For more information or to make a booking, please contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or email [email protected].

