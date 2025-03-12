Control garden pests the natural way: talk at Alexandra Park Greenhouse

GREENHOUSE pests, and how to control them naturally, will be the subject of a talk at Alexandra Park Greenhouse on Saturday, April 5, from 2 to 3pm.

The event is being held after the greenhouse’s regular plant sale which runs from 10.30am to 1pm. It will be led by Stella Cubison, a consultant from Koppert UK, a biotechnology company.

Learn how common pests can wreak havoc among your plants and how to manage and prevent infestations naturally with beneficial insects. Tickets cost £5 each from Eventbrite.

The greenhouse off St Helens Road, Hastings, is available for hire for exhibitions, workshops, talks, and social events. Contact [email protected]

