Controversial performance art arrives at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery to share simple message: “Stop the exploitation of female reproductive systems"

In 14 UK cities (London, Cambridge, Canterbury, Manchester, Brighton, Chelmsford, Bristol, Sheffield, Southampton, Liverpool, Oxford, York, Edinburgh) and others globally, including New York, Mumbai, Sydney, Lyon, Copenhagen and Berlin, at renowned art institutions and/or galleries, artist Stephanie Lane, Founder of SPECIESISM.WTF has unleashed a series of 20+ events globally and simultaneously, featuring herds of topless women milked by machines in a performance art entitled ‘Milk is NOT Human(e)’, on International Women’s Day.

The performance art shows a herd of women shackled and wearing makeshift breast milking machines. similar to the horrific conditions which female dairy cows are forced to endure. After witnessing the performance art, the public will be approached by art guides and asked the important question “do you think this is humane?”.

Why This Matters: The Artist, Stephanie Lane of SPECIESISM.WTF, argues that the art world, and specifically the likes of the Tate Modern that are amongst the most influential, are not inclusive of all sentient beings, particularly nonhuman animals, but rather only depict them as commodities throughout the galleries curation, further perpetuating animal cruelty and speciesism which is not fully representative of our modern cultural views and shifting perspectives.

The Tate Modern prides itself on being ‘forward thinking’, but their current collections do not represent any modern British artists whose works focus on speciesism, nor animal rights. As a result, they (and all other art institutions), are not offering varied perspectives to their audience on our ever-evolving relationship with nonhuman farmed animals, and the ethics of property status.

On choosing International Women’s Day, it is an important day in which the artist feels we should all be aware of, and acknowledge, the unnecessary exploitation of the reproductive system of enslaved females in the dairy industry. This is a stark reminder of how far we have left to go as a species, in eradicating the injustices against our fellow female animals.

Never before have the public been more interested and open to understanding the ethics and implications of animal agriculture. The art world has always been a critical and influential force in creating cultural changes, leaving lasting, positive effects across all social justice issues. The time is now for the arts to be a part of the urgent change needed for our fellow animals and for the planet.

Call to Action: The artist aims to collaborate with art institutions which claim to foster diversity, particularly those with contemporary and modern art collections, by shedding light on the experiences of nonhuman animals and speciesism, in order to inspire critical thinking on the matter and foster a more compassionate world.

Quotes: Stephanie Lane, SPECIESISM.WTF Founder: “Art institutions worldwide have a responsibility to deliver inclusive perspectives regarding all sentient beings to our modern-day culture, now more than ever. There is no place for speciesist collections and exhibitions which only perpetuate immeasurable harm against the most oppressed beings on earth. It is time for the art world to be honest on the matter, to reflect the audience whom they seek to engage with critically, and to inspire change for all beings and the future of our planet.”

Susan Clarke, Event Coordinator: “Stephanie Lane’s art installations have engaged and alarmed audiences throughout the world, and this is another opportunity to see her unique expression of the inequality afforded to farmed animals and the cruelty of our food chain!

Background: SPECIESISM.WTF is an arts-based organisation founded by Artist Stephanie Lane, specialising in compelling installations and performance art, with a sole focus on speciesism. By exploring the theme of speciesism, Stephanie aims to ignite a collective consciousness that recognises the inherent worth of non-human beings, regardless of their species. The glaring omission of this urgent topic in the arts globally is a red flag which no longer represents our culture in its growing awareness of ethics surrounding the topic, coupled by the detrimental effects it has on climate change and the planet. Stephanie Lane was a finalist for the Women in Art Prize UK 2024.

